Liverpool investors discussing £323m takeover deal

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group are highly respected within the sporting world.

The Reds are a singular element within the group's network which also consists of Major League Baseball side the Boston Red Sox and National Hockey League team the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, Liverpool are the only FSG-owned team outside of the United States.

You can't deny the exponential growth Liverpool have been on under FSG's leadership in the last decade. From being on the brink of slipping out of relevance to now being one of the major names in world football again.

However, the commercial revenue within American sport seems to be attracting one of the group's biggest backers.