Liverpool injury update: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Alisson latest news and return dates

A growing list of injury issues was not enough to stop Liverpool getting back to winning ways on the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off during the 3-1 victory over Burnley, after aggravating a knee injury which had only recently kept him on the sidelines.

The Reds were already without a trio of stars, including Alisson Becker, due to a flu outbreak in the squad.

There has been a positive update on Mohamed Salah recently, although the same cannot be said of Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injuries and return dates...

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are likely to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold until after the Carabao Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed post-game that the right-back caught himself in the grass, forcing him to come off, as he offered a downbeat update on his condition.

“Same area in the knee,” he told Sky Sports.

“Nothing really bad, but he felt it again and we have to see, we have to assess it. Trent said it's fine, but it's not fine [because] he feels it so we had to be careful and took him off.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered a fresh injury blow (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Alisson Becker

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was one of those to miss out against Burnley due to the flu outbreak in the squad.

Klopp was coy on his shot-stopper’s condition post-match but such absences tend to be short-term.

Potential return date: Saturday, February 17 vs Brentford

Mohamed Salah

Salah could make his return to Liverpool training this week having sat out the last month with a hamstring injury.

“We hope - but we don’t know - that he can be part of parts of training next week,” Klopp said on Friday.

“But we’ll have to see, he’s going through it now. But it’s possible. It’s either next week or the week after - if you ask him, it’s next week.”

Potential return date: Late February/early March 2024

Mohamed Salah is recovering from a hamstring injury (AFP via Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool are being cautious with Szoboszlai’s return from a hamstring injury after he aggravated it upon his original comeback last month.

“He didn’t feel a great issue but when you see then the pictures you just have to take him out and now we are fighting for days,” revealed Klopp last week. “Is it Brentford, is it the [Carabao Cup] final or is it after the final? I don’t know in the moment.”

Potential return date: March 2024

Joe Gomez

A long consistent run of appearances for Gomez, dating back to October, ended on the weekend.

The defender was among the trio to suffer from, as Klopp described, “a little bit of flu”.

Potential return date: Saturday, February 17 vs Brentford

Joe Gomez should be back soon (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch

Like Gomez and Allison, Gravenberch sat out Saturday’s game due to illness.

Potential return date: Saturday, February 17 vs Brentford

Thiago Alcantara

Klopp labelled the situation surrounding Thiago “not cool” when his return against Arsenal earlier this month became the briefest of comebacks due to a fresh injury.

“It’s a muscle issue, we don’t know the extent yet,” the Liverpool boss explained. We have to wait there a little bit, but it’s not cool, of course. It was really not good news for him, for us, for everybody.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Joel Matip

Liverpool expect Matip to miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury suffered in December, which required surgery.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Joel Matip may have played his last game for Liverpool (PA)

Ben Doak

Teenage winger Doak broke into the first-team for a handful of cup appearances earlier in the season, yet his campaign is thought to be over after he tore the meniscus in his knee, which required surgery.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool hope to have Bajcetic back to train with the squad this month after his recovery from an injury was delayed by the 19-year-old’s growing pains.

Potential return date: Unknown