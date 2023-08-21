Liverpool injury update: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara latest news and return dates

Liverpool suffered a pair of injury scares on the weekend.

The 3-1 victory over Bournemouth may have been primarily marred by a red card for Alexis Mac Allister but the Reds also saw Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz pick up knocks.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the pair ahead of next week’s trip to Newcastle.

The Liverpool boss has also provided the latest on Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic’s return from injury.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injuries and return dates...

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp substituted Alexander-Arnold late on in Saturday’s win and was seen talking to the player about an apparent injury as he limped off.

The right-back described his knock as “painful” yet is not expected to miss the Newcastle game with the impact injury.

“I hope so,” Klopp replied when asked if Alexander-Arnold will be okay.

“He told me he had a kick which was pretty painful. But as far as a twist or fall, it was a kick. That’s why we changed then but I hope he will be fine.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off late on the weekend (REUTERS)

Luis Diaz

There were also fears for Colombian winger Diaz when he came off in the final minutes at Anfield having received treatment for a knock.

When asked about Diaz following his superb goal, Klopp brushed over his player’s potential injury to suggest there was not much to worry about.

“As long as he was fresh and everything he was obviously super,” he said. “A massive threat for everybody. He is in a good moment, no doubt about it.”

Thiago Alcantara

The veteran playmaker is back in training after a hip injury ended his 2022-23 season prematurely.

Liverpool may have him ready for action soon but no timeframe has been set, with Klopp last week describing Thiago as being “really close but not there yet” in terms of his return.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are back in training (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic

For the first time since March, teenage midfielder Bajcetic returned to the Liverpool squad on the weekend.

After being an unused substitute against Bournemouth, he wrote on social media: “Felt so good to see you at home again! Hopefully soon on the pitch.”