Liverpool injury news: Major boost as Trent Alexander-Arnold set to return for Champions League and Man City

(Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a major injury boost with the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered more quickly than expected from a hamstring problem.

The full-back was ruled out of action midway through last month and forced to miss England duty during the international break.

He had been considered a major doubt for next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica and looked to be facing a race to be fit for the crucial Premier League title showdown against Manchester City next weekend.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Watford, Klopp issued a positive update, even suggesting the 23-year-old could play some part in the lunchtime kick-off at Anfield.

“Trent trained yesterday parts and will be in full training today and we will see what we do with it,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It is tight for tomorrow but it’s possible from what I hear. With our rehab and fitness department it was really intense what he did with us.

“Physically he should be fine, now I have to make a decision about rhythm.

“Sometimes injuries, thank God, are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks and it is two to three weeks.”