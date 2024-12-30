Liverpool injury update: Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley latest news and return dates

Liverpool head into 2025 top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot’s side continued what is increasingly looking like a march to the title by thrashing West Ham 5-0 on Sunday.

The Reds now sit eight points clear of second-placed Nottingham Forest, while also boasting a game in hand.

Such has been the level of their form, the only thing that looks likely to throw Liverpool off their course are potential injuries to key players.

Slot has had to deal with notable absentees pretty much all season to date but can surely ill-afford to lose the likes of Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries.

Joe Gomez

Sunday’s win over West Ham may have come at a slight cost. Joe Gomez – who was already standing in for the injured Ibrahima Konate – came off at the London Stadium with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Speaking after the game, Slot said: “You saw today an injury of Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed.

“In a sprint, then we all know it’s a hamstring and we all know it’s going take a while before he is back. I don’t know how long but he will be out for quite a bit.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Ibrahima Konate

Konate has not played since the Champions League win over Real Madrid in November. Still, Slot did suggest that perhaps the Frenchman could return for the visit of Manchester United next week.

Liverpool are hoping to have Ibrahima Konate fit again soon (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"They [Konate and Conor Bradley] will not be back for West Ham United, but then there is a week in between [before the game against Manchester United] so let's see how close they are then.

"It's difficult for me to tell you at this moment because they don't train with the group yet, but hopefully in the upcoming days they come closer to that situation. And then again, Ibou has been out then for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long I think, the same amount.

"And also for them, they are in competition with players that are completely fit and doing really well, so I have to make the right judgement the moment they are back with the team."

Potential return date: January 2025

Conor Bradley

Like Konate, Bradley has not played since the win over Madrid and the same applies.

Potential return date: January 2025

Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa was not included in the squad for the win over West Ham as the Italian continues to try and build up his fitness.

“We are working on his match fitness and whenever we can, we try to bring him on the bench with the team,” said the Liverpool boss.

“But he was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have some extra training sessions instead of joining us, so it’s a constant balance we have to find between getting him fitter and fitter and letting him join the team.”

Potential return date: January 2025