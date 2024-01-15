Liverpool injury update: Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson latest news & return dates

Liverpool are hoping to welcome Dominik Szoboszlai back when their winter break comes to an end.

Bournemouth face the Reds on the south coast this Sunday after a much-needed period of rest for Jurgen Klopp's side.

During the break, Szoboszlai has provided an update on his fitness as he recovers from a hamstring complaint.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold will have to be patient in his recovery from a knee injury, along with longer-term absentees such as Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injuries and return dates...

Dominik Szoboszlai

Hungarian midfielder Szoboszlai has sat out two games with a hamstring injury and Klopp admitted earlier this month that he was unsure when he would be fit to return.

It appears that he is still yet to take part in full training yet he should drop back into contention during Liverpool's spate of games after the winter break.

Speaking at an awards ceremony back home, Szoboszlai said it is "possible" he plays against Bournemouth but explained that he would be happy to be patient if medical staff erred on the side of caution.

Potential return date: Sunday January 21, vs Bournemouth

Dominik Szoboszlai is nearing a return to action (Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold, spotted during the winter break at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, is set for a spell on the sidelines.

A knee injury picked up against Arsenal in the FA Cup resulted in a tear in his lateral knee ligament.

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders stated that he is expected to miss " a few weeks" of action.

Potential return date: Mid to late February 2024

Andrew Robertson

Klopp has been keen to play down reports of Robertson returning to action this month.

Liverpool are yet to involve the Scottish defender in full training following a shoulder injury which required surgery in October.

At the time, a three-month timeframe was reported and the club have stated that his recovery will soon be "get checked by the surgeon".

Lijnders said: "If he does that scan and we see everything [so] that we can really progress him, he will go to Dubai for a week to do proper volume sessions, proper sessions, so that will be good for him. Then we see the three-month-mark scan and then we can see how quick he can go into contact again."

Potential return date: February 2024

Liverpool fans are hoping for positive Andrew Robertson news (Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas

A broken collarbone has kept Tsimikas out since just before Christmas, when he suffered the blow in the Premier League draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool hope to have the Greek defender back in training by the end of the month.

Potential return date: February 2024

Joel Matip

Matip underwent surgery on a serious knee injury in early December, which the club described as successful.

However, the centre-back is set to miss the rest of the season at which point his contract on Merseyside will expire.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Joel Matip may have played his last game for the club (PA)

Thiago Alcantara

Still yet to play this season, Thiago's return from injury has suffered multiple setbacks.

Assistant boss Lijnders revealed earlier this month that there is hope for a return to training next month.

Potential return date: February 2024

Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool have hit complications with Bajcetic's return to action as the teenager's natural physical growing has impacted his ability to hit the pitch.

But he has also been described in optimistic terms of late, with "progress" made and February identified as a possible comeback to full training.

Potential return date: February 2024

Stefan Bajcetic has faced a tough lay-off (Getty Images)

Ben Doak

Young winger Doak is set for a lengthy spell out after tearing the meniscus in his knee.

After an operation, it was confirmed that he will "take a long time" to recover.

Potential return date: Summer 2024