Liverpool injury update: Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez latest news and return dates

Domini Szoboszlai has been suffering with illness recently (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Nottingham Forest in a huge Premier League clash this week.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table as things stand and still boast a game in hand over their title rivals but know a defeat would be costly even despite their healthy position.

Forest are the only team to have beaten Arne Slot’s side in the League this season and would go three points behind them with a victory at the City Ground.

Still, the Liverpool boss was able to make sweeping changes for Saturday’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup as he looks to keep things fresh.

Now, attention turns to what is arguably their biggest game of the season yet.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries…

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai made his return from illness by playing in the first-half on Saturday and Slot confirmed after the game that his half-time substitution was pre-planned.

“Now he [Federico Chiesa] could play 45 [minutes], so we could bring Dom on before taking him out for Federico.”

Potential return date: Tuesday 14 January 2025 vs Nottingham Forest

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez was injured against West Ham (AP)

Joe Gomez came off during the 5-0 win over West Ham in December with a hamstring injury and is believed to be likely to miss the next few weeks at least.

'Joe is, of course, not in a good place when it comes to his injury,” confirmed the Liverpool boss earlier this month.

“He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure.”

Potential return date: Unknown