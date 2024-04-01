Liverpool injury update: Curtis Jones, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest news and return dates

Liverpool are set for an injury boost this week with the return of Curtis Jones.

After Sunday’s win over Brighton, Jurgen Klopp named the midfielder as the only player on his substantial injury list who is nearing a comeback.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also provided an update on his recovery along with news of progress for Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.

The Reds are also waiting on Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota to return for the run-in ahead of facing Sheffield United on Thursday.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injury news and return dates...

Curtis Jones

Klopp has confirmed the imminent return of Jones to the Reds midfield after his return to training.

Out with an ankle sprain since the win at Brentford in mid-February, he could be back for the midweek visit of Sheffield United.

“Curtis is [in] full training,” Klopp said post-game on Sunday.

“He trained already with us on Saturday, but had then extra, because the [matchday] minus one [session] does not have the intensity Curtis needed. He was with us, then he had an extra shift.

“He will be in full training. What does that mean exactly for the game? Let me have a look at that. Nobody else - the others, slowly but surely, but not yet.”

Potential return date: Thursday, April 4 vs Sheffield United

Andrew Robertson

Robertson was absent from the squad that beat Brighton although his return may not be far off.

The Scotland defender hurt his ankle on international duty but scans showed no serious damage, leading to hopes of a swift recovery.

Klopp said last week that Liverpool would take it “day by day” in monitoring his progress.

Potential return date: Thursday, April 4 vs Sheffield United

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite initial hopes that Alexander-Arnold will be back soon after the international break’s end, it appears he is still not yet ready for a return to action.

Out with a knee issue since February, he spoke on the weekend about his plans to feature later this month.

“It’s going well now, [I am] finally in the final stages and just excited to get back out there,” he told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“It’s hard watching and not being a part of it. It’s one of the longest [injuries] of my career so far, it gives you that hunger to get back out there and perform.

“I think a couple of weeks [and I’ll be back], if everything keeps going well and there’s no setbacks.”

Potential return date: Sunday, April 14 vs Crystal Palace

Diogo Jota

Klopp confirmed after Brighton that only Jones is in line to return from injury this week, leaving fans waiting on Jota’s comeback from a knee issue.

It was initially feared that the Portuguese forward would miss a substantial period and him recovering this month would be ahead of schedule.

Potential return date: Mid/late April 2024

Alisson Becker

Reports suggest Alisson is looking to make his comeback from a hamstring complaint this month.

Still yet to return to training, the goalkeeper last played in early February.

Potential return date: Mid/late April 2024

Stefan Bajcetic

Spanish midfielder Bajcetic has restarted partial training with the Under-21 squad, Klopp confirmed last week, in a bid to ramp up his fitness.

The Liverpool boss confirmed the plan is to eventually bring him back into the senior side, perhaps opening the door for him to play again this campaign.

Potential return date: April/May 2024

Liverpool do not expect Matip back from a serious knee injury this season, and his contract expires in the summer.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Thiago Alcantara

A short-lived return from injury for Thiago saw him feature in the FA Cup win at Arsenal before suffering a fresh injury, which could prove his last for the club ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Potential return date: Unknown

Doak required surgery on a knee injury in the winter and is not expected back this season.

Potential return date: Summer 2024