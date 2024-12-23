Liverpool injury update: Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley latest news and return dates

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League table over Christmas, and even their injury concerns are easing.

The Reds thumped Spurs 6-3 on Sunday to move four points clear with a game in hand.

Arne Slot was also able to welcome both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas back from injury, leaving just two in the treatment room.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries….

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate suffered an injury during the 2-0 over Real Madrid in the Champions League last month and Slot admits he cannot put on a timeline on the Frenchman’s return.

Asked about Konate and Bradley, Slot said last week: “These are the two that are still ‘in the red’, so they don’t train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don’t train with the team yet.”

Asked for a timeline, Slot said: “That is, what I’ve said before, quite difficult. We thought, I thought, that [Diogo] Jota would have been back a bit earlier already and sometimes the end stage of rehab takes a bit longer.”

Potential return date: January 2025

Conor Bradley

Like Konate, Bradley sustained an injury during the win over Madrid. The hamstring injury is likely to rule the Northern Irelander for the next few weeks.

“[Bradley and Konate] will both be out for a few weeks,” confirmed the Reds boss earlier this month.”

Slot added last week: “Sometimes they join [training] and then they are like, ‘I’m not completely ready to start yet.’ So, let’s wait and see but we have very good rehab personnel over here and they’ve done some good work already with Alisson [Becker] and a few others.

“The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It’s more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards. Until now they have done really well and hopefully with Conor and Ibou the same thing happens.”

Potential return date: January 2025