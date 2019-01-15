Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after stunning start to life with Manchester United

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found an unlikely supporter in the form of Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher.

The Manchester United boss has made a scintillating start to life at Old Trafford since he replaced Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He has won all six matches – across all competitions – and revitalised a side which looked drab under the final months of Mourinho’s leadership.

But despite his impressive start with the Red Devils, Solskjaer’s credentials for the permanent position have been questioned by some, including former United favourite Paul Ince.

READ MORE: Solskjaer ‘sure’ he would accept Man United job on permanent basis

“A lot has been written about Solskjaer and everything being very, very positive on the surface,” he said.

“I think underneath that, a lot of people were looking at it before the Spurs game and thought: ‘Anyone could have gone in there and done that’. It’s nonsense. It’s absolute nonsense.

“He’s made big decisions by leaving people out – (Romelu) Lukaku, an £80million striker, on the bench. When he’s brought him on he’s made an impact.

“You think of Jose Mourinho, people were saying these games were easy. Last season, when Manchester United finished second and got to an FA Cup final, Mourinho lost three games to promoted teams.

“So it’s not easy to go and wipe the floor with these teams. He’s (Solskjaer) made a great start to his career.”





But Ince, who had less than successful spells in charge of Blackpool and Blackburn among other roles, swatted aside suggestions Solskjaer should be looked at ahead of Mauricio Pochettino – who remains the favourite to land the permanent position.

Ince had earlier told Paddy Power News: “The shackles are off, but that doesn’t mean that Ole is the right man for the job.”

Story continues

“I could have gone in and done the same thing, so could Steve Bruce.

“Anyone could have gone in and done what he has done, it wasn’t a hard thing to do to give those players freedom and improve the mood.”