Liverpool hat-trick hero Diogo Jota has not given me selection headache, insists Jurgen Klopp





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that the consistently impressive performances of Diogo Jota have presented him with a selection “headache” in attack.





Jota - a £41million summer signing from Wolves - continued his remarkable recent form on Tuesday evening, netting a brilliant hat-trick as the Reds continued their 100% start in the Champions League with a crushing 5-0 victory over Serie A side Atalanta in Group D.





That fine showing in Italy followed Jota’s goals in successive outings against West Ham, Midtjylland and Sheffield United - a run of six in his last four appearances.





Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also scored for Liverpool against Atalanta, with Jota earning a starting role ahead of Roberto Firmino, who replaced the Spaniard for the final 25 minutes in Bergamo.





However, Klopp bristled at suggestions that he now faces a difficult decision with regards to the consistent make-up of his famous front three.





"Good performances never give me a headache," he said. "For tonight the decision it was clear.





"It made sense to use the good shape Diogo is in and because of the way Atalanta plays and defends the skillset of Diogo helps.





"But the world is sometimes a bad place that in a moment when someone is shining we speak immediately about another player - who it feels like played for us 500 games in a row and we wouldn't be in the Champions League if Bobby Firmino is not with us - and I have to explain why he is not in the team. He will be in the team.





View photos Staking his claim: Diogo Jota’s remarkable run of scoring form continued with a hat-trick against Atalanta Liverpool FC via Getty Images Liverpool FC via Getty Images More

"It is important we have more than 11 and tonight Diogo played a super game and that says nothing about Bobby and nothing to do with causing me headaches.





"I am more than happy the boys played like they played tonight."

Read more

Jota: I’m in best team of my career with world class Salah and Mane