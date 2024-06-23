Liverpool great Alan Hansen released from hospital

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen has been released from hospital and will now continue his recovery at home.

A statement from his family on Sunday thanked fans for their support after Liverpool said two weeks ago that its former captain was “seriously ill in hospital.”

The family's statement said: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support ... We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery. Thank you.”

Hansen, who is 69, joined Liverpool from Scottish team Partick Thistle in 1977. The defender won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for Liverpool.

He retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press