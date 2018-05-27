Liverpool goalie received death threats after rough Champions League final performance

Liverpool goalie Loris Karius received death threats after he made two costly mistakes in its Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Liverpool goalie Loris Karius had a pair rough mistakes in Saturday’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine.

Karius had a throw blocked, which then trickled back into the net for a Madrid goal, and let a second goal simply go straight through his hands. Many fans — perhaps rightfully so — blamed the majority of the 3-1 loss on the 24-year-old.

Karius AGAIN with the mistake in net! This time he gifts Gareth Bale his second goal of the night, putting Real Madrid up 3-1. pic.twitter.com/iZEA7RnZMr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018





What a mistake from Karius as his throw gets blocked by Benzema and ends up in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/F5KsQ8ts1Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018





Karius was visibly shaken up after the game and was even in tears at the final whistle.

Some fans, though, didn’t take too kindly to his mistakes or accept his apology. Karius and his family received multiple death threats on social media after the loss, according to a BBC report.

“We take social media posts of this nature extremely seriously. Offences will be investigated,” police told the BBC. “Officers are aware of a number of comments and threats made via social media. Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users than any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated.”

Karius played for Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga since 2013 before he joined Liverpool at the start of the 2016 season. He recorded 27 saves and allowed 16 goals in the Champions League this year.

