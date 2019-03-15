Liverpool-Fulham Preview

It was the kind of performance that recalled the halcyon days of Liverpool being one of Europe's most glamorous sides, an effort befitting their status as five-time champions of the continent.

The trick for Liverpool is to have that kind of performance over each of their final eight Premier League matches to finally lift that trophy for the first time in club history, starting with Sunday's contest at Craven Cottage versus relegation-threatened Fulham.

Much was made regarding Liverpool's mettle ahead of their mid-week Champions League second-leg tie at Bayern Munich. The Reds (22-7-1) played the first leg without towering centre back Virgil Van Dijk due to suspension and finished with a scoreless draw, leaving everything to play for while still battling Manchester City for domestic supremacy.

Liverpool answered the bell in emphatic fashion, winning 3-1 in Germany to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals with their Premier League brethren City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Sadio Mane continued his blistering form with a brace that bracketed Van Dijk's go-ahead header in the 69th minute off a James Milner corner.

"We knew it was going to be very tough. At home they showed us a lot of respect with the way they played because that's not the way they play," Van Dijk told Liverpool's official website. "We knew they would attack a little bit more and we would have more spaces to play and we used it as well."

Mane has scored seven goals in his last 10 Champions League road encounters and has 10 goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions. While Mohamed Salah is still sitting on 50 Premier League goals since joining Liverpool and went a sixth straight match in all competitions without a goal, he cleverly set up Mane's game-sealing goal with a perfectly weighted pass with the outside of his left boot that Mane headed home.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine league matches (5-4-0) since their 2-1 loss at Manchester City prevented them from moving 10 points clear atop the table, but Jurgen Klopp's team have not won back-to-back Premier League matches since topping Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace immediately following their lone defeat.

Fulham (4-5-21) continue to be in serious jeopardy of being a one-season wonder in the Premier League as they are 13 points from safety with eight matches remaining. The Cottagers look to avoid their seventh league defeat on the bounce following last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City.

Scott Parker's team was in position to potentially nick a point entering the final quarter-hour before conceding twice to Jamie Vardy. It was the 10th consecutive league contest in which Fulham shipped at least two goals, and the 68 conceded overall is 11 more than the second-worst side and four times as many as Liverpool have allowed (17).

"Scott Parker is about quick football and I think in the second-half that's what we did, a lot of passing with pace and with desire," Floyd Ayite told Fulham's official website after becoming the second Togo international to score in the Premier League along with Emmanuel Adebayor. "I think over the next couple of games we will see the same team that came out playing in the start of the second half."

As one would expect with a team second-bottom in the table, Fulham have been awful against Big Six sides this term. The Cottagers have lost all 10 such matches, shipping 30 goals with only six in reply.

Liverpool recorded a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Anfield, with the match swinging in a 15-second span late in the first half. The Cottagers had a goal by Aleksander Mitrovic chalked off by a marginal offsides call, and Liverpool keeper Alisson quickly fished the ball out of the net. He rolled a forward pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who sprung Salah past an Fulham back line out of position. The Egypt international took care of the rest, slotting his shot under Diego Rico to open the scoring in the 41st minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri added a second eight minutes after the restart as Liverpool won their fifth straight match over Fulham since a 1-0 loss at Craven Cottage on May 1, 2012.