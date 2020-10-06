Liverpool’s freak loss to Aston Villa is an aberration with Merseyside derby the perfect test to refocus minds

Some defeats have real significance. Their ramifications are longstanding. Others can be dismissed as an aberration. Only time will tell what impact Aston Villa’s 7-2 rout of Liverpool will have on the champions but it is most likely that the crushing loss at Villa Park was a blip.

The result was shocking. Even without Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp’s team should have put up more fight on Sunday. It was embarrassing. The players and manager will brood over the memory throughout the international break.

Liverpool were a mess. Adrian’s performance was dreadful, the defensive high line was a shambles and the front six’s failure to press with any urgency left Villa free to pick their passes. None of Klopp’s players emerged with any credit and the 53-year-old should have changed things around during the game to address some of the issues.

Yet even the most dominant sides take the occasional shellacking. The 1983-84 team were embarrassed by a 4-0 defeat by Coventry City at Highfield Road that was every bit as sensational as the collapse at Villa Park on Sunday. A team that contained Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Ian Rush and Alan Hansen were humiliated. After shipping three goals in the first half, Joe Fagan, the manager, ripped into his men. There was a massive dressing-room row, with even Dalglish and Souness hurling insults at each other.

The atmosphere on the coach home was poisonous. “You were scared to talk,” Steve Nicol recalled. “If you got caught laughing you’d get your lungs ripped out.”

View photos Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick for Aston Villa against LiverpoolGetty Images More

How they dealt with is instructive. There was no screaming and shouting in the aftermath. Fagan dismissed the result as an anomaly. “Joe realised there’d be games when it didn’t happen for you,” Nicol remembered. “He said, ‘Move on, win the next one.’ The mentality was incredible.”

Souness saw the match as a wake-up call. “We were becoming a little complacent,” he said. “We needed to be brought to our senses and that was just the trick.”

Dalglish was even more phlegmatic. “Nearly every year we got hammered once,” he said. “Wolves beat us 4-1 [in 1980]. It didn’t matter. We moved on and put it behind us.”

View photos Diogo Jota looks dejected as Liverpool suffer a thrashing at the hands of VillaGetty More

The season ended with the team bringing the title, the European Cup and the League Cup back to Anfield. Squads with a winning pedigree can absorb ignominious setbacks. Klopp’s team have the experience to bounce back.

Story continues