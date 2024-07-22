Liverpool FLOP signs for NINTH club since Anfield departure

When he signed for Liverpool ten years ago from Benfica for a £20 million fee, the Reds thought they were getting a superstar in the making. However, from that moment on, Lazar Markovic's career has only gone in one direction.

Having started his career at Partizan Belgrade, the speedy winger moved to Benfica in 2013, where he quickly established himself as one of Europe's most exciting young talents. The Serbian won a domestic treble in his only season, prompting the Reds to snap him up, aged just 20.

The transfer, a significant investment for then-manager Brendan Rodgers, was part of a strategy to bolster the squad following the departure of star striker Luis Suarez, who had netted 31 goals in the previous season.

However, Markovic's tenure at Anfield was underwhelming. He managed to make just 34 appearances and scored a mere three goals.

Liverpool FLOP signs for NINTH club since Anfield departureby Daryl Finch

Mohammed Kudus West Ham

Kudus HOPE, van Dijk valuation REVEALED, statement issued on alleged racism - Liverpool FC news recapby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool's stance on Virgil van Dijk transfer amid approach from Saudi PIF representativesby Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

A nomadic career

Markovic's opportunities dwindled further when Jurgen Klopp took over as manager in October 2015, with Markovic failing to make a single appearance under the German.

Subsequent loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht failed to help him secure a permanent exit from Liverpool until January 2019, when he moved to Fulham on a free transfer.

Unfortunately, his stint at Fulham was short-lived. He featured only once for the Cottagers before moving on yet again.

Since his departure from Liverpool, Markovic's career has been a nomadic one. He has had a mix of permanent and loan spells at clubs across Europe, including a return to Partizan, his boyhood club, and more recently, Gaziantep FK in Turkey (where he was also loaned out to Trabzonspor).

Despite flashes of the potential that once made him a hot prospect, Markovic has struggled to settle and make a lasting impact.

Markovic joins FC Baniyas

Now, incredibly, at just 30 years of age, Markovic will sign for his ninth club since leaving Anfield. He'll join UAE Pro League side FC Baniyas, marking another chapter in his journeyman career.

This comes after his contract with Gaziantep FK ended last month. The Abu Dhabi-based club announced him as their latest signing, hoping to tap into the experience and potential that Markovic once showed at the beginning of his career.

For Markovic, it's another chance to rediscover the form that led Liverpool to sign him a decade ago and to leave a positive mark in the twilight years of his playing days.

Liverpool FC Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards

Liverpool fans are FRUSTRATED at lack of business but who is to blame for Reds' luckless summer transfer window?by Sam McGuire

Lille’s Leny Yoro, a Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool fans SPLIT on club's decision NOT to sign Leny Yoro - poll resultsby Alex Caple

Tyler Morton Hull City Liverpool

Liverpool Tyler Morton conundrum revealed as Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Frankfurt circleby Sam McGuire