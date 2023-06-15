Liverpool fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Chelsea first up before festive derby against Man United

Liverpool will meet Chelsea in a mouth-watering clash to kick-off the Premier League season.

A largely frustrating campaign last time out almost ended with an unlikely Champions League spot with some impressive end-of-season form, which Jurgen Klopp will hope carries into the new season.

Liverpool’s first real test comes on the opening day away at Stamford Bridge, and they face former title rivals Manchester City for the first time in November with the Merseyside derbies coming in October and March. Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister is set for a Brighton reunion in October.

The traditional festive period will see Liverpool meet Arsenal, Burnley and Newcastle United, with the season concluding at home to Wolves.

Liverpool complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

13/08/2023 - 16:30 - Chelsea (a)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - West Ham United (h)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Sheffield United (a)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

31/01/2024 - 20:00 - Chelsea (h)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

03/04/2024 - 20:00 - Sheffield United (h)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - West Ham United (a)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Wolverhampton (h)