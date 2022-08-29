How Liverpool finally caught fire

Bobby Firmino - Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was a first half to shatter every illusion about Liverpool’s lacklustre first few weeks of this season.

Liverpool completed more tackles, more shots, more passes, more crosses and enjoyed a greater share of possession with higher rates of passing accuracy than in any of the four Premier League games they have played so far.

Was this in Saturday’s record-equalling 9-0 win over Bournemouth? Actually, no. The Opta figures show that Jürgen Klopp’s side registered better in these metrics in their recent home 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

“I loved how we started the game,” Klopp understandably eulogised after leaving Scott Parker shell-shocked, correctly identifying stark differences with the previous three performances. So, in the absence of broader statistical evidence highlighting such a marked improvement, what were they?

The most obvious, meaningful contrast in Liverpool’s start against Bournemouth is the two goals within six minutes and five by half-time, accompanied by eradicating the recent trend of conceding the first goal.

But the real distinction was one of Liverpool’s application and psychology. There are afternoons when the speed of the passing – fizzed into a centre-forward with a first touch as exemplary as Roberto Firmino’s – is more eye-catching and consequential than its mere accuracy.

Bobby Firmino scores Liverpool's seventh - PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Firmino, who some consider to be in his twilight year on Merseyside, gave a retro performance as the modern deep No9, linking the play in midfield while poaching in the penalty area for a goal in each half. Darwin Núñez, still suspended until next week’s Merseyside derby, ought to spend his remaining time on the naughty step analysing Firmino’s performance. When the Brazilian plays like this it gives the wide attackers, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah, the time to get into the penalty area as an attacking move evolves. Díaz scored after two minutes. Salah could have had a double of his own.

Then there are days when it is not just about whether the first tackle succeeds, but if a team-mate is on hand to win the second ball, too. Liverpool won more duels on Saturday than any previous game, which was significant.

Story continues

Bournemouth’s kick off routine – dubbed 'the AFB Four Step' – has been lauded and copied across Europe since they scored within six seconds against Fulham last year. After six seconds at Anfield the combined force of Jordan Henderson and Díaz had forced Bournemouth to surrender possession lamely from kick-off with a hurried pass into touch. It set the tone for the game.

And then there are fixtures when the crossing accuracy is assisted by four or five attackers waiting in the penalty box rather than one being outnumbered by a mobilised backline. Clearly Bournemouth’s defence is not as strong as others’ Liverpool have faced this season, nor do they have the pacey threat of Wilfried Zaha or Marcus Rashford to turn long periods of defence into a counter-attacking goal. That does not undermine the fact that Liverpool poured forward with more intent over the weekend, and were more aggressive in stopping their opponents crossing the halfway line.

With Klopp’s call to re-establish Anfield standards fresh in the memory, Liverpool’s players looked like they were on a mission to find the missing 10 per cent that has already cost seven points this season.

Klopp made a defiant call to arms in the build-up to the game - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

They looked angrier, determined to ‘prove a point’ as Klopp put it, and this manifested itself in a controlled indignation that so many elite players have been questioned and forensically scrutinised.

Bournemouth, it must be acknowledged, were the ideal opponents upon which to inflict such wrath. Parker looked and sounded disconsolate as he begged for help in the transfer market. Newcastle United have more ammunition to undermine suggestions of an Anfield revival on Wednesday, yet Klopp will be reassured by everything he witnessed, especially as youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho offered a taste of what’s to come.

Liverpool’s evolution over the last seven years under Klopp has seen them progress from a team which would rip teams apart in sustained 10-minute bursts – the opposition subjected to flash flooding of their penalty area – to one which has mastered how and when to shift gears. For all the excitement of the early years it was occasionally haphazard, wild even, despite the attackers dashing forward in perfectly choreographed patterns.

In the opening weeks it has felt like Liverpool have lost control of the gear stick for prolonged periods of their games.

Saturday felt like a return to the Liverpool that first emerged under Klopp, imposing their will from the first whistle. On this occasion, Bournemouth felt the full force of Anfield’s elements for 90 minutes. But as Klopp correctly identified, it was the tempest at the start of the game which overwhelmed them.