Liverpool fans give Sven-Göran Eriksson standing ovation as he fulfills ‘lifelong’ dream of being manager

Liverpool fans took to their feet to give a standing ovation to Sven-Göran Eriksson as he stepped in as manager for a charity match this weekend.

He’d previously admitted he’d “always wished” he’d been able to manage the team, and was given the opportunity in what will likely be his last game as a manager.

“When I was a manager I always dreamt about Liverpool, but that never happened”, he says.

“It was close once, it was some discussion once, many years ago… it never happened. But now it happens.”

The 76-year-old revealed he had terminal cancer earlier this year.