Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home two years after being attacked by Roma fans outside Anfield

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox has finally been able to return home, close to two years after suffering injuries outside Anfield before the Champions League match against Roma in April 2018.

The Irish fan was attacked by supporters of the Italian side and had to undergo extensive rehabilitation, firstly in Liverpool and later after being transferred to his home country.

He continues to need regular care, but has been able to return to Anfield as a guest of the club for a match.

Cox suffered head injuries and was in a coma after being assaulted, with Roma fan Simone Mastrelli jailed for three-and-a-half years after the attack.

“This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time,” Sean’s wife Martina wrote on Facebook.

“While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

“At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, it’s clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be.”

Cox has now returned to County Meath.

