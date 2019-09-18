Liverpool fan discharged from hospital after assault before Napoli match

A Liverpool fan was discharged from hospital after being assaulted before Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Napoli.

The 26-year-old man, who was with a 46-year-old man, suffered “superficial cuts and grazes” in the incident.

Peter Moore, Liverpool’s CEO, confirmed he visited the fan in hospital.

Police confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning in a statement after the fan passed out at the ground during the half-time break.

Update to this. The hospital staff and the police have now helped Steven and been very cooperative. He’s been seen and will be monitored throughout the night. He asked me to thank everyone for their concern. https://t.co/aHxKiiXKRX — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) September 18, 2019

A Merseyside Police statement said: “We can confirm a Liverpool fan was taken to hospital during the match against Napoli last night, Tuesday 17th September.

“The same man, aged 26, had been assaulted earlier in the evening in Naples with a second man, aged 46. He suffered superficial cuts and grazes to the head and was treated at the scene before continuing to attend the match.

“At half time it is believed he passed out at the stadium and was taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution. He has since been discharged.

“Officers from Merseyside Police and representatives from Liverpool Football Club attended the hospital to check on his welfare.”

Concerns were raised after a friend of the victim posted to a fans’ forum that Steven Allen "collapsed at half-time due to significant blood loss sustained after being ambushed in a bar by Napoli fans".

Moore confirmed on Twitter he visited the victim in hospital.

He later tweeted: "The hospital staff and the police have now helped Steven and been very cooperative. He’s been seen and will be monitored throughout the night. He asked me to thank everyone for their concern."

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police confirmed the incident had taken place and an investigation will take place.

"Two men from the UK, aged 26 and 46, sustained superficial cuts and grazes to the head and were treated at the scene before continuing to attend the match," a statement read.

"Local police area aware and Merseyside Police are working with police colleagues in Naples to assist in the policing of the Champions League fixture tonight."

