Liverpool faces HUGE battle to keep star amid Saudi interest

It is no secret that Liverpool could lose three of its biggest stars in the near future as contractual situations remain up in the air.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have entered the final year of their respective deals as the Merseyside giants attract interest from elsewhere.

While a departure looks unlikely before the end of the transfer window, the worry for Reds fans is the trio will be eligible to talk and sign pre-contractual agreements with other clubs in January 2025.

SAUDI CLUBS CONFIDENCE GROWS

Both Salah and Van Dijk have received interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Teamtalk, clubs are becoming increasingly more confident in getting the Egyptian international's signature.

The report also claims that Al-Ittihad are one of the main candidates to sign the player, however they will face competition Al-hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.

Mohamed Salah, Ipswich vs Liverpool

Should Salah leave for Saudi on a free next summer, he is expected to receive a bumper salary.

Saudi clubs have been interested in him for a number of years, offering a whopping £150 million for the forward last summer.

If Liverpool fail to offer Salah a new deal and allowing him to leave, it will be a huge blow for Reds fans.

WILL SALAH STAY?

The 31-year-old has been key to Liverpool's success in recent years, scoring 25 goals and securing 14 assists in all competitions last season.

He is already up and running this season with a goal and an assist in Liverpools opening Premier League fixture against Ipswich and looked as sharp as ever.

However in recent years FSG have been reluctant to offer contracts to players over the age the 30 so securing a new deal for the star forward could be extremely difficult, despite his impressive record.

