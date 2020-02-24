Liverpool equals Premier League record for most consecutive victories (video)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) helped set up two of Liverpool's goals in a 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

What looked misery for over an hour at Anfield turned into history.

Mohamed Salah tied the game and Sadio Mané won it as Liverpool beat West Ham 3-2 and equaled the Premier League record for most consecutive victories at 18.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was influential as well, and his opportunism set up Mané for the winner in the 81st minute. Joe Gomez’s shot took a deflection and spun into the right side of the box for Alexander-Arnold, who floated a ball back across goal that Mané finished:

Liverpool has won every game in the league since a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on October 20, and can break the record initially set by Manchester City in 2017 by beating Watford on Saturday.

For a good while Monday, it didn’t look like Liverpool would get the chance. Georginio Wijnaldum scored the opener off an assist from Alexander-Arnold, but Issa Diop brought West Ham level in fairly short order.

When the visitors went up 2-1 through Pablo Fornals’ impressive strike, things got a little nervy:

The Hammers are second from bottom in the table and lost at home to Liverpool less than a month ago, so the odds were pretty long they’d be the ones to hand the champions-elect their first league loss of the season.

But this is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, which doesn’t panic and didn’t again against West Ham. Though it must be said it took a stroke of fortune — and a jaw-dropping mistake by Łukasz Fabiański — for Salah and the Reds to turn their dominance into an equalizer:

The Premier League title race has long been rendered a formality, and Liverpool is well and truly closing in on its first top-flight title in 30 years. Win the next four fixtures, and the trophy is officially headed to Anfield. That schedule includes a Merseyside derby at Everton, which won’t be easy, but the other three games (at Watford, vs. Bournemouth, vs. Crystal Palace) are all winnable.

Then again, this is Liverpool. Every game is winnable. The Premier League is theirs. All that’s left to decide is how much history they want to make along the way.

