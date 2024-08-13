Liverpool to enter negotiations for 23-year-old La Liga star – fee expected to be above €30m

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has rejected interest from Saudi Arabia this summer to hold out for a move to a ‘big club’, and it looks as if he may get his way, despite not many top number one spots being available.

That is the case at Liverpool, but Mamardashvili is open to being loaned out while Alisson Becker continues at Anfield. Valencia suggested the formula to the Reds, and as per Relevo, Liverpool have decided they are interested in the Georgian, who would be loaned out to Bournemouth or another Premier League side next season.

Negotiations are on the way for the 23-year-old, and Los Che will work to secure a larger fee, with €30m their minimum asking price. With variables, they will try to stretch the final price towards the €40m mark, which was their original target at the start of the summer. Dinamo Tbilisi are also set to receive 10% of the deal. Valencia are aware of Liverpool’s interest, and the figures they have in mind.

Certainly it seems a low-risk move to sign Mamardashvili, who is at a young age for a goalkeeper, and has been getting better every year since he arrived in Spain. He will retain his value for a number of years, even if he does not end up taking over from Alisson.