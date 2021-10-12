Liverpool’s Diogo Jota doubt to face Watford after Portugal send him home early with injury

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has been sent home from international duty early with an injury, making him a doubt for Saturday’s match at Watford.

Jota did not feature in Portugal’s 3-0 friendly win over Qatar at the weekend, and was released from the national team camp on Tuesday hours before the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

It is reported the forward has a muscle injury and he will be assessed on his return to Liverpool ahead of the Premier League resuming this weekend.

Jota has been in impressive form this season, combining well alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The 24-year-old has started each of Liverpool’s past six games and scored three goals.

His injury adds to Liverpool’s concerns with goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Fabinho unlikely to be back from Brazil duty until the early hours of Friday morning.

That could put their participation in the Watford game in doubt as manager Jurgen Klopp will have to decide if they are in shape for a match that kicks off at 12.30pm the following day.

The game at Vicarage Road will mark the return of Claudio Ranieri to the Premier League, with Watford appointing him their manager after sacking Xisco Munoz.

