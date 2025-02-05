Liverpool dealt Trent Alexander-Arnold blow before Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg after going off injured against Bournemouth (PA Wire)

Liverpool will be without vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

The right-back will miss out with a thigh problem he sustained in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth and which makes him a doubt for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth.

Alexander-Arnold has avoided a major injury, with head coach Arne Slot saying that he is already back in training as he offered hope the England international will be fit for next week’s Merseyside derby.

Slot said: “He is going to miss the game tomorrow and we have to see if he is able to play Sunday but what we do know is he is not available for tomorrow. “He left the pitch with a bit of a pain in his leg so that is why he misses the game. But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but the rehab coach. Let’s see how long it will take.”

Conor Bradley is set to deputise for Alexander-Arnold with Slot saying he had told the Northern Ireland international he could have done better for PSV Eindhoven’s winner in last week’s Champions League defeat.

“If I take a closer look at those three goals I don’t even think we did much long for the goals, only some small details and that is something at the level of PSV or tomorrow if you do a small detail wrong you can concede a goal,” Slot said.

“That is the feedback we gave Conor, he wasn’t involved in every goal but he was in one where he didn’t follow the overlap aggressively enough and that led to the third goal.”

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury at Bournemouth (John Walton/PA Wire)

Tottenham have a 1-0 lead after the first leg but with a month between the two games, Ange Postecoglou has been able to make two more signings, in Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel.

And Slot added: “Not that it matters a lot but if you play one week later than normal you face exactly the same team and with all the injuries Tottenham had last time we played them it would have been a bit more in our advantage if we played them one week later - although we lost against the ones that were fit that time.”