Liverpool dealt fresh injury blow as Harvey Elliott suffers fractured foot

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott faces at least a month on the sidelines after fracturing his foot, according to reports.

The 21-year-old picked up the injury while on international duty with England Under-21s, the Times and Telegraph reported.

Elliott was forced to withdraw from the squad last Wednesday and missed the matches against Northern Ireland and Austria.

His injury comes at a busy time for Liverpool, who face seven games in three weeks in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

They resume their league campaign after the international break with a home clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday before travelling to Italy to face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Elliott made 34 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season and scored three goals, but he has made only one substitute appearance in their first three league games this season under new manager Arne Slot.

Additional reporting from PA