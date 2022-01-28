Liverpool could strengthen attack by signing Diaz from Porto

Liverpool could strengthen its attacking options in the final days of the January transfer window by signing Colombia international Luis Diaz from Porto.

Diaz is currently with his national team and preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Peru on Friday before the Colombia squad heads to Argentina for another match on Tuesday.

Officials from Liverpool are set to fly to Argentina in an attempt to tie up a deal, with Britain’s Press Association reporting that the Premier League club would pay an initial 37.5 million pounds ($50 million) with a maximum of 12.5 million pounds ($16.75 million) in potential add-ons.

Any medical examination would take place in Argentina. Liverpool faces a race against time to conclude a deal because the transfer window closes on Monday.

Liverpool hasn't commented publicly about the potential signing of Diaz.

The 25-year-old Diaz is a skilful, exciting winger who has played for Porto since July 2019. He was tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the leading scorer at the Copa America last season.

Diaz has been linked with two of Liverpool’s rivals in the Premier League, Tottenham and Manchester United, which might have hastened the team’s desire to sign the forward instead of potentially waiting until the end of the season.

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press