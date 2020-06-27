Liverpool condemn fans' 'wholly unacceptable' behaviour in city centre

Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool have criticised their own supporters for congregating in the city centre on Friday night to celebrate Thursday’s title victory. Those in attendance ignored the physical-distancing rules that remain in place, attracting criticism from the authorities.

Thousands gathered at the Pier Head, which resulted in disorder and the fire brigade attending after a firework was fired at the Liver Building.

“Throughout the last week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely,” a statement read. “Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.”

Fans are currently unable to attend games to avoid the spread of coronavirus and the club have warned that the actions of those ignoring social distancing guidelines could increase the infection rate in the area. “The potential danger of a second peak of Covid-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown,” the statement continued.

Rubbish was left at the site, with a clean-up operation taking place on Saturday morning. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

As mass gatherings are still banned, the club cannot arrange any officials celebrations currently nor is it known when they will be able to do so. The team celebrated privately on Thursday.

“When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate. Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority.”