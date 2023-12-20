Liverpool and Chelsea avoid each other as Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed

Liverpool will play Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while Middlesbrough face Chelsea.

Liverpool, who defeated Chelsea to win the League Cup in 2022, put West Ham to the sword in a 5-1 thrashing at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side are favourites for the Carabao Cup as they look to win the tournament for a record-extending 10th time.

Fulham are into the League Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history and are yet to win a major domestic trophy. Marco Silva’s side defeated Everton on penalties and would play in their first major final since finishing runners-up in the 2009 Uefa Cup should they reach Wembley.

Middlesbrough, the only non-Premier League team through to the last four, were winners of the League Cup in 2004 - in what was also the last time the club won a major honour. Michael Carrick’s team beat Port Vale in the quarter-finals and are currently 13th in the Championship table.

They will play Chelsea, who stunned Newcastle United, last season’s runners-up, at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were rescued by Mykhailo Mudryk’s late equaliser before winning 4-2 on penalties. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have struggled in the Premier League this season but the young Blues could get lift-off in the Carabao Cup.

The Carabao Cup semi-final ties will take place over two legs and will be played across 9/10 and 16/17 January.