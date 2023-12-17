Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk blasts Manchester United: 'Only one team was trying to win'

Virgil van Dijk could not hide his frustration at the result - Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Virgil van Dijk hit out at Manchester United following the frustrating goalless draw at Anfield, claiming Liverpool were “the only team trying to win the game”.

There was equal annoyance from Jurgen Klopp who said that, despite not scoring, his side were even more dominant than in the resounding 7-0 win in this fixture last season.

“If you see how we played the game, we had most of the ball and created some opportunities. There was only one team trying to win the game,” Van Dijk said.

“Obviously they are not in the best phase. Coming here you are wary of the threat we have. We should have won it today.”

He added: “It is frustrating because we were superior in all aspects. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.”

Van Dijk’s criticism drew a withering rebuke from the former United captain turned TV pundit Roy Keane who accused the defender of “arrogance” (watch video below).

"Liverpool had opportunities and they didn't take them, that's their own fault, nothing to do with Manchester United."



Roy Keane was not a fan of Virgil van Dijk saying Liverpool were the only side that were trying to win 😳 pic.twitter.com/ktmQuQb10x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

“Van Dijk speaking there, a lot of arrogance coming out of him,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “Dissing United. He is playing for a club who have won one title in 30 years and he’s saying only one team wanted to win, and United are buzzing with a point?

“United are in a difficult place. That is arrogance and it backfired on them today. For many a year, Liverpool were in a bad place and United in a good place but you didn’t get United disrespecting clubs like that.

“We were all expecting to get beat but he has got to remember where he is coming from, but sometimes you get carried away with yourself. You wouldn’t be slagging the team off.”

For Klopp it was a missed opportunity to go back to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal before the two sides meet each other at Anfield on Saturday.

“I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don’t like is the result. We should have scored,” Klopp said.

“We were in a rush in moments but I liked a lot the intensity of the game and the start to the game. Everyone saw what we wanted, our counter-pressing was good as a group and we didn’t let them out.

“I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man Utd – even the 7-0. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us.”

The result was indeed a welcome relief for United manager Erik ten Hag after a week in which his side had lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and exited the Champions League, with his position coming under fresh scrutiny ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent investment in the club.

Asked about Van Dijk’s criticism, Ten Hag said: “It’s his opinion.” However, he then added that United had the best two chances – through Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund – before saying: “The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a team-mate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today, we have to keep this and bring this every game.

“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United it is always the same – we against the rest.”

Rasmus Hojlund should have scored for United - Jon Super/AP

Before the game, United’s team bus was attacked with a bottle thrown and with Liverpool immediately condemning the “reprehensible” actions of the supporters responsible, releasing a statement vowing to issue bans to those identified.

The United coach suffered damage as it made its way to the Anfield Road entrance, where a large contingent of supporters gather pre-match.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible,” the club said.

It is not the first time such incidents have occurred before high profile Anfield fixtures.

Manchester City have been targets previously, most notoriously before the 2018 Champions League quarter-final and in subsequent visits.