Liverpool bus gets stuck trying to leave stadium ahead of Champions League final

If Liverpool wanted to spend more time at Wanda Metropolitano stadium ahead of the Champions League final, this was not the way to do it.

Days before the Champions League final, the team’s bus got stuck trying to exit the stadium.

The Liverpool team bus finally driving away from the Wanda Metropolitano after being stuck on the ramp for almost an hour #LFC #Liverpool #UCLFinal #Madrid pic.twitter.com/DYnUdsHqgW — Chris Chambers (@CapitalChambo) May 29, 2019

The bus apparently got stuck on the ramp leaving the stadium. The bus was there nearly an hour before it got moving again.

What does this mean for Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League final against Tottenham? Probably nothing.

While it’s typically viewed as a good thing when a team spends extra time at a stadium before a game, getting stuck in a tunnel probably isn’t going to give Liverpool any type of competitive advantage.

Liverpool's bus got stuck trying to leave Wanda Metropolitano stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

