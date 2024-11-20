Liverpool break policy to gift Arne Slot his PRIME £70m striker

Liverpool are looking to break their transfer policy and deliver Arne Slot what he needs. Is that worth £70m, though?

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Liverpool are eyeing up Marcus Thuram. They actually go into a bit of detail, in fact.

Liverpool, you see, liked Thuram while Jurgen Klopp was in charge and tried to grab him. That fondness has only grown under Arne Slot, however.

While Thuram was a player they thought could succeed under Klopp, they really feel he'd work under Slot. And that's driving their interest right now.

But it's an interesting one. Liverpool don't typically sign players of Thuram's age - he's 27. This would mean breaking the transfer policy to deliver the right kind of player for Slot.

And there's a lot of merit in that. Liverpool are pushing to win trophies this season, topping both the Premier League and Champions League.

© IMAGO

Signing Thuram, who has nine goals in all competitions this season, would be a step in the right direction. Not that he'd come cheap.

The Frenchman has a release clause of around £70m. It's a lot of money, especially when you're breaking a policy of signing younger players.

Marcus Thuram at Liverpool?

Thuram is having a lively season in Serie A, providing a goal or assist every 107 minutes. He's a physical front-man and it's certainly easy to see how he'd fit into Slot's team.

It's arguably something they could really use. Liverpool spend so much time camped around the opposition box but lack a reliable forward who can attack deliveries - while also having the ability to play in a counter-attack.

Darwin Nunez should be that player, of course, but he's as unreliable in front of goal as it gets. You just never know what's going to happen.

Thuram offers goals, he offers assists, he can play multiple positions and he's smack in his prime. It's a lot of money but if he truly is the missing puzzle piece to move Liverpool up a level, the money is worth it.

So let's see where this goes.