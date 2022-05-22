Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says finishing second is ‘story of my life’ after Man City retain title

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says finishing second is “the story of my life” when congratulating Manchester City on retaining their Premier League title.

For the second time in four seasons, Liverpool missed out on the league crown by a single point but again won over 90 points.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday, while City fell behind themselves -- 2-0 to Aston Villa at home -- but scored three times in five minutes to clinch back-to-back titles.

Klopp has his own history of finishing second in domestic campaigns, having done so twice with Borussia Dortmund in Germany after winning two Bundesliga titles. He also led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 2020, a year after they finished runners-up to City by one point.

Liverpool have already won both the League Cup and FA Cup this season and next weekend, against Real Madrid, will look to complete a treble by winning the Champions League, so underlined how proud he was of his players despite the agonising finish.

"(Finishing second) is the story of my life... You need to get more points than any other teams, but we didn'Ât do that," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"You can'Ât do more than give your absolute best and that'Âs what the boys did again. We chased the best team in the world to the wire, that'Âs absolutely special. We'Âll build a team again and go again."

Liverpool end the season with the third highest points total in the club's history, the fourth when adjusting the 42-game 1978-79 season to three points for a win.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"I'Âve already Told them 500 million times. This is the best group I'Âve ever had. It'Âs a joy to come into work every morning. We need a solid basis to react to defeats. We know why we didn'Ât make it, we needed a bit more consistency in the first half of the season," the German added.

"There'Âs space for improvement and we'Âll work on that. It'Âs really cool when you don'Ât need 10 changes, you just build on what you have. That'Âs what we'Âll do.

"If people on the outside don'Ât understand how special this club is, I can'Ât help them. Hopefully now, we'Âll get our third trophy of the season."

Additional reporting by Reuters.