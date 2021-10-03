Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compares Covid-19 vaccine refusal to drink driving

(Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his squad is 99 per cent vaccinated against the coronavirus and can’t understand why others would refused to get jabbed, likening it to drink driving.

There are currently concerns around the number of Premier League players who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

It is reported that a number of players from top-flight clubs have not been vaccinated, which could cause issues as many of them travel to red list countries for international matches.

Klopp has revealed his Liverpool squad is “99 per cent” vaccinated and he cannot understand why people wouldn’t get the jab.

“If I say I am vaccinated, other people say: ‘How can you tell me I should be vaccinated?’ It is a little bit like drink-driving,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s home game with Manchester City.

“We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but (because of) the law, we are not allowed to drive so we don’t drive.

“But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, it’s for protecting all the other people because I’m drunk and we accept that as a law.

“I don’t understand why that is a limitation of freedom. Because if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well - but we accept that.

“I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me.

“If I get it and suffer - my fault. If I get it and spread it around to everyone else - my fault and not their fault.

“I think we can say we have 99% vaccinated. I didn’t have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team.

“I can’t remember really talking to a player and convincing him why he should because I’m not a doctor.

“What I would give, like in a lot of other situations, would be my advice - but it was not necessary.”

