Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen began buying parts for bomb attack in April, police say

Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen had been buying parts for his homemade device since at least April, counter-terrorism police have revealed.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said detectives have also established the 32-year-old was born in Iraq as he disclosed that a “complex picture” was emerging about his bomb-making activities.

Mr Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said a post-mortem had confirmed that the bomber died from “injuries sustained from the fire and explosion” and that although no others were currently being sought over the attack, further arrests might come as the investigation progressed.

“A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time,” he said in a statement issued this morning.

“We have now traced a next of kin for Al Swealmeen who has informed us that he was born in Iraq.

“Our enquiries have found that Al Swealmeen has had episodes of mental illness, this will form part of the investigation and will take some time to fully understand.

“There is much comment in the media about Al Swealmeen and it is clear that he was known to many people. We continue to appeal for people who knew him, especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it.”

Counter-terrorism police also issued a new warning about the threat of a future extremist attack.

In a briefing today, Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said the rise in the official terror threat level since Sunday’s explosion reflected the record volume of extremist plotting and the risk that some might be inspired by the explosion and the killing of Sir David Amess to attempt another attack.

Mr Jukes, who took over as national head of counter-terror policing earlier this year, said it was essential for the public to be vigilant and to alert police to any suspicions they might have.

It came amid a row over the Home Secretary’s decision to pin part of the blame on abuse of the asylum system.

Priti Patel said that the case of Al Swealmeen, who is understood to have failed in several attempts to claim asylum since coming to Britain in 2014, “was a complete reflection of how dysfunctional, how broken, the system has been in the past”.

“It’s a complete merry-go-round and it has been exploited. There’s a whole industry that thinks it’s right to defend these individuals that cause the most appalling crimes against British citizens... and that is completely wrong.”

Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister, accused Ms Patel of making a “cheap political point” and said that terrorists “come from all walks of life”.

Police are still trying to establish the bomber’s motive. His history of mental health issues will be one line of inquiry.

