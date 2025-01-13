Liverpool begin talks with FC Nürnberg for Stefanos Tzimas

Liverpool have opened talks with FC Nürnberg about signing Stefanos Tzimas this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Premier League club made contact via a phone call with Nürnberg a few days ago and set out their intentions to buy the Greek international in the summer transfer window.

What’s more, it’s understood that Liverpool have also made contact with the player’s representatives to see if there’s an appetite for the deal.

The forward is highly rated in his native country of Greece where he began his career with PAOK. It was there that he became the club’s youngest-ever goal scorer at the age of 17.

So far this season, the 19 year old has scored 8 goals in 14 matches and assisted on one occasion.

Tzimas is technically on loan at Nürnberg from PAOK but has an €18m option-to-buy clause.

Nürnberg plan on activating the clause and selling him straight away this summer.

FCN have set a price tag of €25m + add-ons for the forward.

Liverpool as well as Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa, and several Bundesliga clubs have been informed.

GGFN | Jamie Allen