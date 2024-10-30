Liverpool beats Brighton 3-2 to advance to quarterfinals in English League Cup title defense

Liverpool advanced to the quarterfinals in its English League Cup title defense with a 3-2 win over Brighton that was sparked by a double from Cody Gakpo on Wednesday.

The Netherlands international scored in the 46th and 63rd minutes at Amex Stadium, while Luis Diaz added a third in the 85th after Brighton had pulled a goal back through Simon Adingra.

Liverpool held on after Tariq Lamptey scored Brighton's second goal in the 90th.

Liverpool has won the League Cup a record 10 times, most recently last season with a victory over Chelsea in the final.

There were five more last-16 matches being played on Wednesday, including Manchester City visiting Tottenham and Manchester United hosting Leicester two days after firing manager Erik ten Hag.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press