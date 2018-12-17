Liverpool-Bayern, Atletico Madrid-Juventus, Man United-PSG Headline UCL Last-16 Draw

The first step in the Champions League knockout stage is set.

Three-time reigning champion Real Madrid will have to get by Ajax to continue its quest to lift a fourth straight title in its home city, with rival Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano slated to host the June 1 final. Atletico, meanwhile, will meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus as it continues to hold hopes of hosting the final. It's a tough draw for Diego Simeone's side, but perhaps equally as tough of a draw for Juventus, which is fixated on winning the European title after dominating Serie A for years.

Here are the eight pairings for the round of 16, with the group runners-up listed first:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Schalke vs. Manchester City (Feb. 20, March 12)

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus (Feb. 20, March 12)

Manchester United vs. PSG (Feb. 12, March 6)

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund (Feb. 13, March 5)

Lyon vs. Barcelona (Feb. 19, March 13)

Roma vs. Porto (Feb. 12, March 6)

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich (Feb. 19, March 13)

Ajax vs. Real Madrid (Feb. 13, March 5)

The matches won't take place until well into 2019, with the first legs being hosted by the group runners-up on Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20, while the group winners host the second legs on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.