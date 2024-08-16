Liverpool have asking price in mind for Luis Diaz amid Barcelona and Manchester City links

Barcelona have missed out on Nico Williams by all accounts, and are now looking at potential alternatives. Luis Diaz was originally posited as one of the favourites for the role on the left wing. He has also been linked to Manchester City this week.

Talk of a €70m agreement between City and Liverpool for Diaz was shut down rapidly, and Barcelona have reportedly reactivated their interest in the Colombian winger, as per his compatriot and journalist Pipe Sierra. Conscious of Barcelona’s financial situation, he claims that the Blaugrana are looking at engineering a deal somehow.

🚨 El interés del #Barcelona por Luis Díaz (27) es real. Reactivaron su interés desde la semana pasada. Quieren hacer una oferta, pero buscan cómo con “ingeniería financiera” 🇨🇴 👀 #Liverpool ya tuvo diálogos para renovar su contrato (que vence en 2027), pero sin nada concreto pic.twitter.com/M6N0BX9va4 — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) August 15, 2024

Previous reports have claimed that Liverpool would require an offer well above €58m – with Barcelona’s budget supposedly at €62m – to let Diaz go. Sport say that the figure of €70m would be enough to bring in Diaz, were anyone to bid that for him, but clearly this is above their budget.

Given Barcelona are currently unable to register their star signing Dani Olmo, any further big moves seem entirely far-fetched. The stark contrast between what is being leaked out of the club and what has occurred this transfer window has certainly wound up more than a few fans and insiders this summer.