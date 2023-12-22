Liverpool is Arsenal's Everest – win at Anfield and title is theirs to lose

Mikel Arteta takes training at London Colney ahead of Arsenal's visit to Liverpool. The manager has described Anfield as the most hostile venue of all - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A trip to Anfield for Arsenal is more than a tactical, technical and physical test of their title credentials. Like no other venue in the country, it offers the ultimate psychological examination.

Nobody is more responsible for creating this aura than Arsenal themselves, Anfield conjuring memories of both euphoria and despair.

A huge part of the Anfield mystique comes, of course, from that famous night in May 1989 when George Graham’s side spectacularly overcame the odds in the winner-takes-all title shootout. For a generation of Arsenal supporters, winning at Anfield has a symbolic value beyond three points.

Arsene Wenger never shied away from that, often citing Anfield as the away stadium he most admired.

“It is the most heated stadium in Europe. It is the only place you do not want to go in a return game [in the Champions League] because everything is special there,” he said.

A victory away at Liverpool has become the benchmark against which any side with title or Champions League pretensions is judged. You don’t have to win there to become champions, but if you’re near the top and do so, you will leave believing you will not play a tougher away game all season. If Arsenal win on Saturday night, it will be the most significant away result of the Mikel Arteta era and he will not be shy to say so.

Arteta has never hidden from the uniqueness of the challenge. His approach to Anfield games has elevated their significance, recognising how it has been a field of nightmares as much as dreams.

His comments last year referenced Anfield as the only stadium in which he ‘froze’ as a player, recalling a daunting experience in a Merseyside derby.

The inventive preparation for a fixture there two years ago when he played ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as his players trained – revealed in the Amazon documentary – underlined his concerns about his squad being emotionally affected by the atmosphere.

These observations were made before the last meeting between the teams in April, when Arsenal were going for the title and dashed into a two-goal lead. What happened? Granit Xhaka was involved in an altercation with Trent Alexander-Arnold near the Kop end, the mood inside Anfield irreversibly changed, and Arteta’s side was lucky to escape with a 2-2 draw. The wheels fell off the title bid shortly after, with the flaws in Arteta’s side having been exposed at Anfield. It showed they were good, but not quite good enough. The memory is still fresh.

These examples sound ironic given Jurgen Klopp’s demand for Liverpool supporters to raise their game this weekend. I get where Klopp is coming from in wanting to ensure the noise level matches what Arteta, as much as the Liverpool manager, expects. Klopp certainly guaranteed it would happen with his comments after the West Ham game, although I am not sure his tone was right.

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Curtis Jones following the Carabao Cup victory over West Ham. The Liverpool manager called on fans afterwards to give Arsenal an especially hostile reception - Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

You only have to look at Klopp’s home record since he took over and compare it to what happened in lockdown to see the difference the supporters make.

Liverpool lost six home games in a row behind closed doors. With fans, they have lost once at Anfield since 2017. Klopp has used that weapon to his advantage better than any Liverpool manager in the past 33 years.

I can’t help feeling that Klopp deliberately timed those remarks because Arsenal are up next. He wanted to get it into their heads what Saturday night will be like – it already being the perfect time for a special atmosphere. Has anyone mentioned mind games, yet?

That strategy also shows Klopp is more upbeat about Liverpool’s title chances than he has let on during the first half of the season.

This year’s title race is more exciting because it is so imperfect. Speak to Arsenal and Liverpool supporters and they are as preoccupied with what their team isn’t as much as what it is.

Can Arsenal win the title relying on their front three, or do they need more firepower? Can Liverpool win the title without an established, high-class holding midfielder?

If Arsenal had Alisson Becker they would be almost guaranteed a minimum of nine extra points, which would win them the title.

If Liverpool had signed Declan Rice last summer, they might already be six points clear of the rest.

Overall, Arsenal are a year ahead of Liverpool in their development, but the teams are closer than Klopp could have imagined when playing catch-up at the start of this season.

The teams meet three times over the course of the next seven fixtures, with a rivalry evolving like that of the late ’80s and early ’90s, when Graham’s side knocked Kenny Dalglish’s off their perch.

Where Liverpool still have the advantage is in Klopp himself. Of the current contenders in the top four, Arteta has the most to prove as the only coach still to win a league title.

He has done a brilliant job since taking over from Unai Emery but that final step is always the most difficult and he is up against two of the best coaches of all time and, in Aston Villa, an emerging side with a hungry coach with fewer expectations of them and nothing to lose. That is a dangerous combination.

Arteta has nothing more to learn about his side’s skills. They have proven themselves as one of the best teams in the country over the past 18 months, and look even better since signing Rice.

But they need a big scalp on the road. Arsenal’s toughest away games this season were at Stamford Bridge, St James’ Park and Villa Park. Whatever the circumstances, a return of one point is not enough. That has to change. If it is one point from 12 by Saturday night, there will be cause for concern with away matches at the Etihad, Tottenham and Old Trafford to come.

What they also need is emotional control. There have been too many occasions this season in which Arsenal wins have been received like a major event, as if the title is one step closer when there is still so long to go. That is not sustainable. The players will be drained by March if they approach every game with the idea the title race is already going to the wire.

There is nothing decisive about this weekend. We will get a fair measure of where both teams are, and Manchester City will enjoy in seeing how desperate their rivals are to take advantage of their absence – confident in the knowledge Liverpool and Arsenal could exhaust each other over the next six weeks before being reeled in.

A Liverpool win would end a potentially defining week, providing the most compelling evidence that Klopp’s rebuild is way ahead of schedule and can deliver immediate reward.

An Arsenal win, however, would see them head into 2024 as favourites to end their 20-year wait to be champions.

Neither manager will play down the game’s importance, both seemingly prepared to deliver the same pre-match message to ram it home that ‘This is Anfield’.