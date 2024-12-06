Liverpool and Arne Slot receive apology over Amazon Prime referee claim during Newcastle draw

Amazon Prime has apologised to Liverpool and Arne Slot after suggesting the Dutchman had visited the referee’s dressing at half-time during his side’s draw with Newcastle.

The Reds dropped points for only the third time this season in a thrilling 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park on Tuesday night, as Fabian Schar scored a 90th-minute equaliser.

Liverpool had been trailing 1-0 at half-time and presenter Dan Walker implied that Slot had gone to speak to referee Andy Madley during the break.

The Reds had three players shown a yellow card in the opening 45 minutes and the comments from the broadcaster suggested Slot had complained about the performance of the officials.

However, it’s believed that Slot did not enter the referee’s dressing room but instead spoke with Madley in the tunnel.

The Times report that Amazon Prime has since contacted Liverpool and Slot to apologise for the mistake, putting it down to a production misunderstanding. The apology is said to have been accepted.

Asked after the match about Slot potentially going to speak to the officials at half-time, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “I don't think I'll go there. I think that's a can of worms. I tend to focus on my team.”

Mac Allister was one of those Liverpool players booked against Newcastle and he will now be suspended for Saturday’s derby with Everton on Saturday.