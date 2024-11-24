Liverpool: Arne Slot namechecks Chelsea and Tottenham in Premier League title reminder

Arne Slot insists Liverpool will not be getting carried away despite opening up a massive eight-point gap on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds were not at their best in Sunday’s clash with Southampton but emerged from a dramatic encounter on the south coast with a crucial three points following a 3-2 victory.

Dominik Szoboszlai had given Slot’s side the lead against the League’s bottom side but Adam Armstrong levelled from the penalty spot before half-time following a foul from Andy Robertson on the impressive Tyler Dibling.

Mateus Fernandes then handed the Saints a shock lead just before the hour mark, only for Mohamed Salah to respond with a brace.

Salah first caught goalkeeper Alex McCarthy with a clever finish to restore parity before scoring from the penalty spot himself after Yuki Sugawara was penalised for a handball during the final ten minutes of the game.

Sitting pretty: Liverpool are flying under Arne Slot (Getty Images)

It means Liverpool sit eight points clear of City, who they entertain at Anfield next week. Given the state of crisis the champions find themselves in after five consecutive defeats, Slot’s side look strong favourites to win and thereby establish a whopping 11-point lead over the team many consider their greatest rivals.

Still, Slot insists things can change very quickly and namechecked the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham as potential rivals for the title.

“I think it was later in the season that Arsenal led by eight points and City came back,” he said.

“You know if you face Arsenal, City, Chelsea or Tottenham who were great yesterday [winning 4-0 against City] and can win so many games in a row. It’s nice to have this position but we are definitely not getting carried away.”