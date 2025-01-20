Liverpool: Arne Slot confirms injury timeline for Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez after injury blows

Diogo Jota has picked up another injury (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Diogo Jota is facing “weeks” out after suffering a fresh injury setback, Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Liverpool forward scored off the bench to earn Liverpool a point against Nottingham Forest last week, but he picked up an injury in that cameo and missed Saturday’s win over Brentford.

There was no sign of Jota in team training on Monday, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Lille in midweek, and Slot provided an update on both Jota and Joe Gomez in his pre-match press conference.

"Maybe Diogo a bit earlier than Joe,” Slot said. “Both are expected to be back with us in weeks, not in months.

"I've said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult and could add a few days or not. But we are expecting them to be with us in the upcoming weeks. Both of them are not going to be out for months, as far as the rehab goes well."

On what injury Jota had picked up, Slot added: "He overloaded a certain muscle a bit."

Jota’s absence could bring more opportunities for Darwin Nunez, who scored twice in stoppage-time to snatch victory for Liverpool against Brentford over the weekend.

Slot has at times favoured Luis Diaz through the middle, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah either side, but Nunez will now be hoping to get the nod.

"I don't think it's the first time he is in a situation like this,” Slot said. “Even this season, he's been in such a situation when Diogo Jota was out for five-six weeks. He has had a long run of games with Jurgen Klopp as well.

"He is in a good place now because he has scored two. At the moment, we have four attackers who are top fit and ready to start. Darwin is one of them.

"Of course, it increases the chance for Darwin to get more playing time if one of them is injured and especially if it's a number nine."