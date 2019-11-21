Liverpool looking to expand Anfield capacity to 60,000

Liverpool are to stage a number of public consultation events next week as they look to move forward in increasing Anfield’s capacity beyond 60,000.

The Premier League leaders are set to deliver 5,000 leaflets to local residents and businesses inviting them to view proposed plans for redevelopment of the 54,074 seater stadium, which has been home to Liverpool since 1892.

The Reds did have planning permission to expand the smallest stand by 4,825 seats, but the club decided to let that expire in September.

Club chiefs decided that more ambitious plans to take the overall capacity beyond 60,000 were required and plan to rebuild the Anfield Road stand to do so.

Should they succeed with the latest proposed increase, they will be able to host similar numbers of fans to Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham.

Consultation events will be held at the Kop bar in the Kop stand on 29 November, 2 December and 3 December.

There will also be a pop-up information stand on Anfield Road before Liverpool’s home games against Brighton and Everton.

An online hub will be opened in line with these events, allowing supporters to offer their feedback on the plans.

