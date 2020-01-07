Liverpool agree Nike kit deal which 'could reach English record'

Liverpool have signed a new kit deal with Nike ahead of next season, the European champions announced.

The Premier League’s runaway leaders will start using the new kit from June 2020 after their existing deal, with New Balance, expires.

It is believed the deal will be worth more than the £45million per season agreement with their current sponsors, while it could even become an English football record deal.

Nike will supply playing, training and travel wear for Liverpool's men's, women's and academy teams and the coaching and Liverpool FC Foundation staff.

The Reds' managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said: "Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity.

"We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

"As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products."

The announcement was made after a court battle with New Balance over the renewal of their existing deal.

Under their existing terms, New Balance were entitled to renew their sponsorship of the club if it matched the ‘material, measurable and matchable terms of a third-party offer’.

New Balance took Liverpool to court, arguing that it had matched Nike’s offer in relation to the marketing and distribution of Liverpool products.

But a High Court ruling in October deemed that ‘the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer’ as the company could not match Nike’s offer to use ‘global superstar athletes’.

Bert Hoyt, vice-president and general manager of Nike Europe, Middle East and Africa, added: "Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity.

"The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club's passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead.

"We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design."

