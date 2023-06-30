Liverpool adopt diligent approach to transfers in most crucial summer window since 2016

Dominik Szoboszlai could be the next arrival in Liverpool's midfield reconstruction - Reuters/Annegret Hilse

It is less than four weeks since Jorge Schmadtke assumed duties as Liverpool’s sporting director. By modern football appetites, many will consider that long enough to have rebuilt two squads, let alone find a couple of players for Jurgen Klopp’s midfield reboot.

So far, Liverpool have concluded one incoming deal with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister looking like a £35 million bargain in a market where sellers seem unwilling to answer the phone for bids less than £60 million with add-ons.

Should talks progress with RB Leipzig, Dominik Szoboszlai will be the second significant addition. Having initially felt downbeat about the chances of luring the Hungarian international following talks with his representatives, the situation shifted over the last 24 hours and the 22-year-old’s heart seems set on working with Klopp.

Providing a deal materialises, that should go some way to calming the choppy waters heading into Klopp’s most important summer transfer window since 2016, when he prepared for his first full season in England with the instruction to restore Champions League status.

Liverpool are navigating their way through this summer amid more scrutiny than at any time in Klopp’s reign, the club onto its third sporting director in three years. Plenty of those who lauded the Fenway Sports Group transfer model which yielded such success until the summer of 2022 are seeking reassurance it is sustainable in a world where Arsenal are bidding £100 million plus for Declan Rice, while Manchester City and Chelsea keep flexing their considerable economic muscle.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry’s admission that Liverpool need external investment adds to the sense that Klopp and his recruiters must be at their shrewdest, tasked with unearthing the bargains those operating at the top end of the buyers market are supposedly blind to. Can Liverpool really start landing meaningful punches again by finding the next Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah for £35 million apiece?

Should they fork out the substantial £60 million for Szoboszlai, many of the recent criticisms of FSG prudence will be undermined - temporarily, at least.

Pressure has intensified with Liverpool having dropped out of the top four, those who have become accustomed to scrapping with Manchester City having little patience for the argument that a squad capable of regularly collecting over 90 points tends to come around once-in-a-generation unless they are state-funded, boast mind blowing commercial revenues, or are lucky enough to have both.

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool's first summer singing for an initial £35 million fee from Brighton - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

By any metric, for Liverpool to instantly restore their lofty position is challenging. In the current market, with the club unable and unwilling to commit beyond their financial means, there is an obvious danger of the Merseyside club appearing like they are powerlessly assuming a watching brief while rivals battle for the most sought after and expensive midfielders in the world.

Suffice to say, what outsiders call hesitation, or worse, reluctance to dig deep into the club’s revenues, Liverpool call ‘due diligence’.

That is why so many names have been linked with the club - each with merit - but in a market where the word ‘interest’ does more heavy lifting than ever.

The opening of the transfer window led to as many names linked with Liverpool as Chelsea signed last January. Indeed, such is the frequency with which potential targets are referenced, any midfielder of pedigree under the age of 24 whose agent has not yet had a passing conversation with Liverpool’s scouts must feel snubbed.

For an assortment of reasons Liverpool have tread carefully before following up such considerations with formal approaches.

In the case of Chelsea’s Mason Mount - a player Klopp undoubtedly admired and would willingly have added to his squad at the right price - the decision to walk away was taken upon realising negotiations with his current club had the potential to drag on as Todd Boehly fancied the idea of a bidding war between Liverpool and Manchester United, driving up the price. With United finally agreeing a £55 million fee for Mount on Thursday, Klopp will reluctantly accept that seems rather excessive for a player out of contract in a year’s time.

The profiles of other targets are similar in that they are young and play centrally, demonstrating where Liverpool’s gaze is focused. Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch, Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella, Nice’s Khephram Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone are players Liverpool - like many Premier League clubs - have profiled.

Jurgen Klopp would have been happy to add Mason Mount to his attacking midfield options - Times Newspapers/Bradley Ormesher

There was some noise earlier this week when Southampton’s Romeo Lavia was heavily linked with Liverpool. The word from Anfield was always that the priority is another attacking midfielder before they pursue a number 6.

Another well-publicised connection to Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde made zero sense when attached to a £77 million valuation. That is only £11 million short of the initial £88 million Real paid for Jude Bellingham. The reasoning for Liverpool walking away from the Bellingham chase - that they can’t afford so much on one player - ought to be instructive when separating realistic targets from fanciful ones.

Szoboszlai fits the bill because of his age and - because of the clause - the absence of a transfer saga, allied to his determination to move to Anfield regardless of the lack of Champions League football.

As Klopp has often indicated, natural ability and promising data is but one facet of the consideration when finalising a choice. More than any Liverpool manager of the modern era, Klopp considers the character of the player fundamental to whether he will pursue him. Since ‘interviewing’ anyone for the post of trainee pressing ‘number 8’ in Klopp’s system is technically forbidden without a ‘tapping up’ investigation (something Liverpool are well aware of), a tentative discussion about a player cannot always be assumed to be the precursor for a formal bid and transfer. Once Liverpool make their move, it is a fair presumption that Klopp has somehow been fully appraised about the player’s personality as much as the quality of his first touch.

The lesson from past and recent history is whatever the clamour for Liverpool to appear more proactive, even in late June, the FSG policy will never be compromised as they seek full value from a transfer world John Henry may have underestimated when once describing it as ‘the wild west’.

The hierarchy will argue the questions raised in this window are not so different to those previously, when Liverpool have been regularly accused of trying to ‘cheat’ the market yet, more often than not, emerged stronger. They seek to be judged on what they eventually do, not how much others’ spend. Signing two attacking midfielders before pre-season would meet the expectations of the manager and a fanbase craving a response after the calamities of the last campaign.

Between 2017-2022 Klopp sought to add stellar players from a position of strength. This summer he is doing so after a season where Liverpool’s weaknesses are obvious. Should Szoboszlai join Mac Allister for a combined £100 million, it is an encouraging start to a critical period on and off the field.

