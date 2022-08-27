Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Roberto Firmino turns on style as Jurgen Klopp’s side equal Premier League record

Roberto Firmino scored twice and registered three assists at Anfield (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool roared back into form with a stunning 9-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

After losing to Manchester United on Monday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side were under pressure to prove they can still compete for the Premier League title.

While there will be harder tests to come of course, Liverpool moved to silence such criticisms.

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.

Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham’s own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.

A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho’s finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.

Diaz’s headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.