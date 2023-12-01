Liverpool 4-0 LASK: Key stats
Liverpool have won their first 10 home matches in a season in all competitions for only a fourth time, also doing so in 1893-94 (first 16), 1972-73 (11) and 1985-86 (13). ·
Jurgen Klopp's side have won their last 10 home games in all competitions by a margin of two or more goals each time, becoming only the second English top-flight side in history to have such a run after Wolves between December 1938 and April 1939 (12 in a row). ·
Mohamed Salah has now scored at least one goal in 17 of his last 19 appearances at Anfield in all competitions, scoring 20 goals in total across these games. His penalty tonight took him to 199 goals for the club since joining in 2017. · ·
Cody Gakpo has been involved in 14 goals in his last 14 home major European appearances across spells with PSV and current side Liverpool (9 goals, 5 assists). ·
Joe Gomez only has five assists in his last 162 matches for Liverpool in all competitions but four of those have come in European competition: vs Atalanta (Nov 2020), Rangers (Oct 2022), Toulouse (Oct 2023) and tonight vs LASK. He created three chances tonight, his joint most in a Liverpool game along with three against Man City in October 2018.