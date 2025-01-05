Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Amad Diallo earns point for much improved United as Reds miss opportunity

Amad Diallo produced yet another big moment for Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Liverpool missed the chance to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

The form book ahead of kick-off highlighted the stark contrast between the two sides. Liverpool had scored 14 goals in their previous three games, whilst United had conceded at least two in their previous four across all competitions.

However, the visitors arguably shaded the first-half, certainly in terms of chances. Firstly Amad Diallo couldn’t adjust his body to get on the end of Diogo Dalot’s teasing cross before Rasmus Hojlund spurned a golden opportunity shortly before the break as he fired straight at Alisson Becker when clean through.

Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister went close for the Merseyside outfit in the opening 45, with Andre Onana making a routine stop from the latter but overall, Ruben Amorim had plenty of reasons to be happy with the performance from his side.

The United boss would have been even more happier six minutes after the restart as Lisandro Martinez put the visitors ahead with a powerful effort. That being their first goal at Anfield since December 2018.

Though, the lead didn’t last long. Gakpo, who appeared to be coming off, cut inside, gave Matthijs De Ligt the slip, before producing a superb finish to equalise for Liverpool.

Salah, who had been kept rather quiet, completed the turnaround as his penalty - awarded after VAR intervened and judged De Ligt to have handled in the area - beat Onana for power. That strike was his 175th goal in the Premier League which puts him level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the all-time list.

Yet there was to be a late sting in the tale.

Amad Diallo, who netted the winner in last month’s Manchester derby, equalised for United with a composed finish from close range after good wing play from substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

Both sides had chances to win it but had to settle for a share of the points in this pulsating clash. The result sees Liverpool remain six points clear at the top of the table, United move up to 13th and more importantly can take massive encouragement from this performance.